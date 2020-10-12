There’s Some Cracking NVMe Deals Today

If you’re looking for a cheap PC upgrade, you’ll find no better bang for buck than a SSD or NVMe drive — and there’s a ton of solid NVMe deals to grab today.

The first major bargain comes courtesy of Western Digital, who are offering a ton of bargains on their storage solutions today as part of Amazon Prime Day. Their P50 Game Drive SSD, an external NVMe enclosure that comes in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB quantities, is available for a bargain at $231 compared to its usual $265 or more RRP.

Update: This post has been updated with more deals and information.

The P50 is the first USB 3.2×2 drive on the market, so if you have one of the motherboards for AMD’s Threadripper platform, you’ll be able to take full advantage of its 2,000MB/s read/write speeds. If USB 3.2 is the fastest interface you’ve got, then you’re looking at just shy of 1000MB/s read/write, which still makes for an excellent portable drive for content creation. The speeds are handy too if you want to use it as a portable storage drive for console game installs, and the 5 year warranty is as good as you can get for a portable drive.

The 500GB drive is available for $231 from Amazon — which is already $60 cheaper than some other local retailers. If you want the best possible deal, however, the 1TB WD Black P50 NVMe drive is going for $365, which is miles below the $442 and more other Aussie PC retailers are charging.

The box ships with USB Type-C and Type-A cables, so it’s plenty compatible with whatever kind of device you have, and the future-proofing with USB 3.2×2 is nice. Having 1TB is a lifesaver especially if you do any large image or video editing, and with the USB speeds you could happily use it as an external scratch drive (leaving precious space on your internal drives or laptop SSD for, y’know, video games).

If it’s an internal drive you’re after, however, there’s a good deal available on the reliable Samsung 970 EVO 1TB M.2 NVMe drive.

It normally sells for $265 or up, but it’s available today for $230. Many local retailers are selling the 970 EVO NVMe stick for closer to $279 or higher, so this is a solid upgrade for any gaming PC.

Even more SSD and NVMe internal offerings are expected to go on sale later this morning. I’ll update this post as more SSD and NVMe deals become available.

