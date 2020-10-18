See Games Differently

Sunday Comics: Microwaves

Zack Zwiezen

Published 33 mins ago: October 19, 2020 at 1:30 am -
Filed to:comics
funnysunday comics
Image: Kotaku
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration: See Above

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Oct. 15. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration: See Above

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Oct. 12. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration: See Above

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Oct. 12. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration: See Above

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Oct. 15. Read more of Double XP.

Image: See Above

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Oct. 7, 2018. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration: See Above

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Oct. 15. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration: See Above

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Oct. 16. Read more of Penny Arcade.

