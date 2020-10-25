Sunday Comics: Two Things…

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Oct. 22. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Oct. 19. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See Below

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Oct. 19. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: See Below

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Oct. 22. Read more of Double XP.

Image: See Below

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Oct. 31, 2016. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Image: See Below

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Oct. 22. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image: See Below

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Oct. 23. Read more of Penny Arcade.

