Juice Up Your Switch With 400GB Storage For A Steal

You can never have too many games on your Switch, but you can absolutely run out of room. So you know what the best option is? Expand that piddly internal 32GB of storage with a 400GB beast of a microSD card.

There’s a cracking deal on offer today for Switch fans who can’t get enough games on their console. You can grab a 400GB SanDisk MicroSD card for a measly $62, which should cover just about every game you’d ever want to download on the Switch.

It’s by far and away the best deal you’ll get on upgradable storage. There’s some ridiculously cheap offerings on smaller size cards as well, including the 200GB SanDisk Ultra for $29.

If you’re the kind of person who prefers the faster speed of the SanDisk Extreme Pro microSD cards, those are on sale too. The 400GB card is going for $89, instead of closer to $220.

The faster microSD card is worth considering too if you’re an Android user with upgradeable storage, since those require microSD cards. But if you’re just interested in upgrading your Switch’s capacity, then the SanDisk Ultra 400GB should do the trick just nicely.

There’s plenty of other Switch accessories and games going for a song today. Astral Chain is absolutely worth checking out, and we’ve got a list here of other games to consider. There’s also a ton of deals on JoyCons, cases, cartridge holders, screen protectors, and more. This offer on the tomtoc Carry Case is a great price, and I really like this soft Switch carrying pouch. The blue is pretty sweet too, if you want a bit more colour.