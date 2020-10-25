See Games Differently

Technoviking x Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: October 26, 2020 at 8:08 am
Filed to:assassins creed valhalla
My favourite type of cosplay video isn’t the one where fans are recreating scenes from the show/movie/game they’re cosplaying as. It’s cosplayers doing dumb shit like skating as Geralt, or recreating the famous “Technoviking” video, only starring the cast of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Here’s Maul (also star of that Geralt vid) and friends turning medieval England into a German street parade. First, if you need a recap, here’s the original:

And now that you’re reacquainted with how it all starts, you can admire just how close Maul sticks to it here:

