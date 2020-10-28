The Art Of Fall Guys

See Games Differently

Image: Mediatonic

Our big “Art Of” features on Fine Art aren’t always about lavish productions like Assassin’s Creed. Sometimes they cover smaller games, like Hades, and sometimes they cover games you may not even expect to see behind the scenes of, like…Fall Guys.

I’ve been super interested in the process and design work that went into the beans and their slapstick world, though, and Mediatonic principal artist Daniel Hoang was kind enough to share some of that stuff with us.

Below, then, you’ll find a ton of pieces from the game’s production, from across Mediatonic’s team. We’re talking initial playdough sculpts that looks like very sad carrots right through to finished 3D models.

You’ll find links to each artist’s work embedded in their name below.

DANIEL HOANG

Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic

Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic

J. DANIEL GIL MUNOZ

Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic

ANTOINE DEKERLE

Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic

SOFIA GARIAZZO

Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic

Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic

ASH KERINS

Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic Image: Mediatonic

