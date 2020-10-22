The Art Of Hades

Ah, this is exciting. Welcome to The Art of Hades, a look at the work that went into what’s easily one of the best-looking video games of 2020.

The team at Supergiant were kind enough to send in a ton of pieces from the development of the game, from early sketches through to the character portraits that make up Hades’ dialogue sequences.

Like the game itself, they’re vibrant, colourful and, where necessary, very hot.

Everything you’ll see here came from art director Jen Zee, environmental artist Joanne Tran and 3D artist Paige Carter.

PAIGE CARTER

UPDATE: Here’s some cool menu and UI stuff as well!