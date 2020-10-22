See Games Differently

The Art Of Hades

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: October 23, 2020 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:art
hades
The Art Of Hades
Image: Supergiant

Ah, this is exciting. Welcome to The Art of Hades, a look at the work that went into what’s easily one of the best-looking video games of 2020.

The team at Supergiant were kind enough to send in a ton of pieces from the development of the game, from early sketches through to the character portraits that make up Hades’ dialogue sequences.

Like the game itself, they’re vibrant, colourful and, where necessary, very hot.

Everything you’ll see here came from art director Jen Zee, environmental artist Joanne Tran and 3D artist Paige Carter.

JEN ZEE

Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant

JOANNE TRAN

Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant

PAIGE CARTER

Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant Image: Supergiant

UPDATE: Here’s some cool menu and UI stuff as well!

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.