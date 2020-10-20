See Games Differently

The Bomberman

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: October 20, 2020 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:art
The Bomberman

Evgeny Kashin is an artist at Sperasoft, who have helped out on everything from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to Halo Infinite.

You can see more of Evgeny’s stuff at his Behance and ArtStation pages.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.