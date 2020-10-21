See Games Differently

The Mandalorian Season 1, Retold With Action Figures

Luke Plunkett

Published 36 mins ago: October 21, 2020 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:star wars
the mandaloriantoys
With the second season of The Mandalorian about to start, maybe you need a refresher on what went down in the first season. And maybe you need it in the form of…action figure dioramas?

Sure, why not.

These photos are the work of Matthew Cohen, who you might remember we featured earlier in the year. Each one recreates a scene from the show, complete with environment and effects, only instead of Pedro Pascal and a little puppet there’s an action figure and an even smaller action figure.

As always, you can see more of Matthew’s stuff at his Instagram page.

