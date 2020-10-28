The PlayStation App Is Getting An Overhaul

Sony announced a bunch of changes to the PlayStation App that make it less terrible today, including folding in Messages and letting you remotely install and delete games on your PS5.

The redesigned app is set to go live later today on both iOS and Android. Here’s what Sony says to expect, according to a new PlayStation Blog post:

A new home screen with easier to access info on friends, trophy lists, and recently played games.

PS Messages is finally getting folded into the PS App, rather than being siloed off in a separate app.

You can create Party Groups and voice chat directly from the app with up to 15 other people.

A native PlayStation Store within the app that you can browse and buy games from.

Remote downloads for games and add-ons directly to the PS4 and PS5.

The ability directly sign in to your PS5 from the app and remotely launch games or manage storage in case you don’t have room for a new download.

It’s a much needed update that seems to put the PlayStation App more in line with the functionality of Xbox’s. We’ll know better once the app goes live later today. The blog post also included a special note about the PS4’s recent 8.00 firmware update which, among other things, made joining Party Chat much more difficult.

“The PlayStation team is looking into your feedback around the Parties changes introduced in the PS4 system software update 8.00,” VP of platform planning and management Hideaki Nishino wrote. “There are no updates to share today, but thanks for speaking up about your concerns – we’re listening and evaluating.”