The Week In Games: Autobots Rollout! (When It’s Your Turn)

This week we get Transformers: Battlegrounds, a game that looks a lot like another game I’ve played before. It had aliens and turn-based combat… hmmm.

I don’t want to talk about that new Transformers game, instead, I want to talk about Ray’s The Dead. When I was writing up this list I thought that name sounded familiar. I looked it up and it was a game revealed back in 2013 during a Sony conference at E3. Seven years later it’s finally coming out. And, I just found out today, that the game was made by a bunch of people who worked on Stubbs The Zombie. So, I’m very excited to try out this long in development indie game this week.

Beyond Transformers: Battlegrounds and Ray’s The Dead, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, October 19

Endless Memories | PC

Death Ray Manta SE | Switch

Kine | PC

Tuesday, October 20

Amnesia: Rebirth | PS4, PC, Mac

Monster Truck Championship | Xbox One

HyperBrawl Tournament | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Outpost Delta | Switch

Drone Swarm | PC

Rogue | PC

Solasta: Crown of the Magister | PC

Blood of Steel | PC

Shakedown Hawaii | PC

Manifold Garden | PC

Wednesday, October 21

ScoourgeBringer | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure | Xbox One

Horace | Switch

Uppers | PC

A Tale of Paper | PS4

Bullet Beat | Switch

Tenderfoot Tactics | PC

Beyond The Wire | PC

Thursday, October 22

Ray’s The Dead | PS4, PC

Asterix & Obelix XXL Romastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Disc Room | Switch, PC

Bless Unleashed | PS4

GONNER 2 | Switch, PC

Torchlight III | Switch

Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey | PS4, Xbox One

Supraland | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

The Red Lantern | Switch, PC

DwarfHeim | PC, Mac

Toolboy | Switch

WARTILE: Complete Edition | Switch

Nullum | Switch

Outbreak: Epidemic | Switch

Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure | Switch

Double Pug Switch | Switch

Restless Hero | Switch

They Bleed Pixels | Switch

Fracter | Switch

LUNA The Shadow Dust | Switch

Surviving The Aftermath | PC (Steam)

Afterparty | PC, Mac

Fallen Angel | PC

Don’t Be Afraid | PC

Friday, October 23

Galacide | Xbox One, Switch

Lord of the Click | Xbox One, Switch

Transformers Battlegrounds | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Pumpkin Jack | Xbox One, Switch, PC

BH Trials | Xbox One

Supermarket Shriek | PS4, Switch, PC

Grood | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Clea | Xbox One

Kakurasu World | Switch

Truck Mechanic Simulator | Switch

Maze | Switch

Truck Driving Simulator | Switch

CrossKrush | Switch

Farm Mechanic Simulator | Switch

Saturday, October 24

Colourful Colore | PC

Eternal Dungeon | PC

Sunday, October 25