See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Bloody Hell, Let’s Hack The Planet

Zack Zwiezen

Published 10 mins ago: October 26, 2020 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:new releases
ps4release schedulereleasesswitchxbox one
The Week In Games: Bloody Hell, Let’s Hack The Planet
Image: Ubisoft

It’s time to hack the world, or at least London, in Watch Dogs Legion. The latest Ubisoft open-world game is out later this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

I was a fan of the original Watch Dogs and an even BIGGER fan of Watch Dogs 2. I love how colourful, wacky, and open that sequel felt. Legion, based on videos and trailers, seems less fun and more dreary. I’m fine with a game having a tone and sticking to it, but I think when all is said and done, I’ll still prefer the world of Watch Dogs 2 over this new game. But, I’m also interested in that whole “Play as anyone” feature, and annoying people by hacking stuff never gets old. As long as I can hack a car and drive into other cars and cause people to freak out, I’ll be a happy Watch Dogs player.

Beyond Watch Dogs Legion, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, October 26

  • Gnome More War | Switch

  • Under: Depths of Fear | PC

Tuesday, October 27

  • Dungreed | PS4, Switch
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV | PS4
  • Star Wars Episode I: Racer | Xbox One
  • Carto | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty | Switch
  • Ghostrunner | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • INSTANT Chef Party | Switch
  • My Universe – Fashion Boutique | Switch
  • The Bluecoats North & South | Switch
  • Hammerting | PC

Wednesday, October 28

  • Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm | Switch

  • AGOS: A Game of Space | PC

  • Transient | PC

  • Poltergeist Crusader | Switch

  • Star99 | Switch

  • Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure | Switch

  • Strobophagia | Rave Horror | PC

Thursday, October 29

  • Grim Fandango Remastered | Xbox One
  • Full Throttle Remastered | Xbox One
  • Xuan-Yuan Sword VII | PC
  • Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Watch Dogs Legion | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion | Switch
  • Yuppie Psycho | Switch
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered | Xbox One
  • Barbearian | Switch
  • De: Yabatanien | Switch
  • Wallachia: Reign of Dracula | Switch
  • Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind | Switch
  • Diamond Girl An Earnest Education in Love | Switch
  • #Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
  • Super Puzzle Pack | Switch
  • Detective Puz | Switch
  • TramSim | PC
  • Teardown | PC
  • Stirring Abyss | PC

Friday, October 30

  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Legends of Ethernal | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! | PS4, Switch
  • Sweet Witches | Xbox One
  • Umihara Kawase Fresh! | PS4
  • Mad Rat Dead | PS4, Switch
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch
  • Clea | Switch
  • Visage | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • The Language of Love | Switch
  • Haunted: Poppy’s Nightmare | Switch
  • Slither Loop | Switch

Saturday, October 31

  • Auto Chess | PS4
  • CASE 2: Animatronics | Xbox One
  • Cthulu: Books of Ancients | PC
  • Dusk | Switch
  • Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Simulator | Switch
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.