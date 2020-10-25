The Week In Games: Bloody Hell, Let’s Hack The Planet

It’s time to hack the world, or at least London, in Watch Dogs Legion. The latest Ubisoft open-world game is out later this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
I was a fan of the original Watch Dogs and an even BIGGER fan of Watch Dogs 2. I love how colourful, wacky, and open that sequel felt. Legion, based on videos and trailers, seems less fun and more dreary. I’m fine with a game having a tone and sticking to it, but I think when all is said and done, I’ll still prefer the world of Watch Dogs 2 over this new game. But, I’m also interested in that whole “Play as anyone” feature, and annoying people by hacking stuff never gets old. As long as I can hack a car and drive into other cars and cause people to freak out, I’ll be a happy Watch Dogs player.
Beyond Watch Dogs Legion, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, October 26
-
Gnome More War | Switch
-
Under: Depths of Fear | PC
Tuesday, October 27
- Dungreed | PS4, Switch
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV | PS4
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer | Xbox One
- Carto | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty | Switch
- Ghostrunner | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- INSTANT Chef Party | Switch
- My Universe – Fashion Boutique | Switch
- The Bluecoats North & South | Switch
- Hammerting | PC
Wednesday, October 28
-
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm | Switch
-
AGOS: A Game of Space | PC
-
Transient | PC
-
Poltergeist Crusader | Switch
-
Star99 | Switch
-
Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure | Switch
-
Strobophagia | Rave Horror | PC
Thursday, October 29
- Grim Fandango Remastered | Xbox One
- Full Throttle Remastered | Xbox One
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII | PC
- Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Watch Dogs Legion | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion | Switch
- Yuppie Psycho | Switch
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered | Xbox One
- Barbearian | Switch
- De: Yabatanien | Switch
- Wallachia: Reign of Dracula | Switch
- Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind | Switch
- Diamond Girl An Earnest Education in Love | Switch
- #Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
- Super Puzzle Pack | Switch
- Detective Puz | Switch
- TramSim | PC
- Teardown | PC
- Stirring Abyss | PC
Friday, October 30
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Switch, PC, Mac
- Legends of Ethernal | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! | PS4, Switch
- Sweet Witches | Xbox One
- Umihara Kawase Fresh! | PS4
- Mad Rat Dead | PS4, Switch
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch
- Clea | Switch
- Visage | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Language of Love | Switch
- Haunted: Poppy’s Nightmare | Switch
- Slither Loop | Switch
Saturday, October 31
- Auto Chess | PS4
- CASE 2: Animatronics | Xbox One
- Cthulu: Books of Ancients | PC
- Dusk | Switch
- Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Simulator | Switch
