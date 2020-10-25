The Week In Games: Bloody Hell, Let’s Hack The Planet

It’s time to hack the world, or at least London, in Watch Dogs Legion. The latest Ubisoft open-world game is out later this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

I was a fan of the original Watch Dogs and an even BIGGER fan of Watch Dogs 2. I love how colourful, wacky, and open that sequel felt. Legion, based on videos and trailers, seems less fun and more dreary. I’m fine with a game having a tone and sticking to it, but I think when all is said and done, I’ll still prefer the world of Watch Dogs 2 over this new game. But, I’m also interested in that whole “Play as anyone” feature, and annoying people by hacking stuff never gets old. As long as I can hack a car and drive into other cars and cause people to freak out, I’ll be a happy Watch Dogs player.

Beyond Watch Dogs Legion, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, October 26

Gnome More War | Switch

Under: Depths of Fear | PC

Tuesday, October 27

Dungreed | PS4, Switch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV | PS4

Star Wars Episode I: Racer | Xbox One

Carto | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty | Switch

Ghostrunner | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

INSTANT Chef Party | Switch

My Universe – Fashion Boutique | Switch

The Bluecoats North & South | Switch

Hammerting | PC

Wednesday, October 28

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm | Switch

AGOS: A Game of Space | PC

Transient | PC

Poltergeist Crusader | Switch

Star99 | Switch

Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure | Switch

Strobophagia | Rave Horror | PC

Thursday, October 29

Grim Fandango Remastered | Xbox One

Full Throttle Remastered | Xbox One

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII | PC

Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Watch Dogs Legion | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion | Switch

Yuppie Psycho | Switch

Day of the Tentacle Remastered | Xbox One

Barbearian | Switch

De: Yabatanien | Switch

Wallachia: Reign of Dracula | Switch

Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind | Switch

Diamond Girl An Earnest Education in Love | Switch

#Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch

Super Puzzle Pack | Switch

Detective Puz | Switch

TramSim | PC

Teardown | PC

Stirring Abyss | PC

Friday, October 30

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Switch, PC, Mac

Legends of Ethernal | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! | PS4, Switch

Sweet Witches | Xbox One

Umihara Kawase Fresh! | PS4

Mad Rat Dead | PS4, Switch

Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch

Clea | Switch

Visage | PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Language of Love | Switch

Haunted: Poppy’s Nightmare | Switch

Slither Loop | Switch

Saturday, October 31