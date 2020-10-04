The Week In Games: FIFA 21 Scores Later This Week

Let’s get on the pitch and do a header into a goal or something like that… Anyway, FIFA 21 is out this week.

I don’t have a lot to say about FIFA 21 or soccer really, so instead, I’ll use this space to point out how many Switch games are released EVERY week. Look at Thursday down there. It’s wild. And odds are I’ve missed some games too! I don’t even know how you break through that as a smaller developer or publisher.

Beyond FIFA 21, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, October 5

Foregone | PS4, Switch

Throw Me In The River | PC

DroneGlitch | PC

Synth Swinger | PC

Zof | PC

Space Grunts | Switch

Tuesday, October 6

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ministry of Broadcast | PS4, Xbox One

9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders | Switch

Baldur’s Gate III | PC

Wall Ninja | PC

The Solitaire Conspiracy | PC, Mac

Democracy 4 | PC

Charterstone: Digital Edition | Switch

From Orbit | Switch

Wednesday, October 7

Area 86 | Xbox One

Skatemasta Techno | Xbox One

Virtual Cottage | PC

Shmubedi Boo | Switch

Thursday, October 8

I Am Dead | Switch, PC

Aery – Sky Castle | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Piofiore: Fated Memories | Switch

Falcon Age | Switch, PC

Ride 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Ikenfell | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

The Watchmaker | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

The Uncertain Light at the End | PC

Tacticool Champs | Switch

Filament | Switch

Ghost of a Tale | Switch

Neon Fusion | PC

The Summoner | PC

Ghost Beat | PC

Sasel RPG | PC

Cube Raiders | PC

Tiki Brawl | PC

Biomass | PC

AstroWings: Space War | Switch

Game Dev Tycoon | Switch

The Legend of Ninja | Switch

WarriOrb | Switch

Adventures of Chris | Switch, PC, Mac

Torn Tales: Rebound Edition | Switch

Flipon | Switch

The Ramen Sensei | Switch

Puddle Knights | Switch

Neighbours Back From Hell | Switch

Home: Postmortem Edition | Switch

Friday, October 9

Street Racer Underground | Xbox One, Switch

FIFA 21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ben 10: Power Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Survivalists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Dark Grim Mariupolis | Xbox One

Smart Moves | Xbox One

Portability | PC

Swords and Sandals Crusader Redux | PC, Mac

Sunshine Manor: Prologue | PC, Mac

Murder by Moonlight: Call of the Wolf | PC

Conflict: Europe | PC

World Soccer Strikers ‘91 | PC

Reflection of Mine | Switch

Saturday, October 10