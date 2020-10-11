The Week In Games: Mario Kart In Your Living Room

You’ve played Mario Kart on your phone, on a GameBoy, on a home console at even at a local arcade. Now, you can play Mario Kart using weird plastic toys in your living room and annoy your cats at the same time.

I have no interest in ever playing Mario Kart Live, but I’m extremely intrigued to see how well this strange AR/Toy combo works in the real world. My gut tells me this thing is going to be a weird mess that we won’t talk about in a few weeks, like Labo. But who knows! Maybe it will great. Or at least just… fine.

Beyond Mario Kart Live, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, October 12

Epicinium | PC, Mac

Rhyme Storm | PC

Isoland: The Amusement Park | PC, Mac

Petal Crash | Switch

Tuesday, October 13

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Robotics;Notes DaSH | PS4, Switch, PC

Robotics;Notes Elite | PS4, Switch, PC

Remothered: Broken Porcelain | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Prinny 1-2: Exploded and Reloaded | Switch

Torchlight III | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Foregone | Xbox One

Second Extinction | PC

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest | PC

Nightvision: Drive Forever | PC

Biomass | PC

Venture Valley | PC, Mac

Zombie Hills | PC, Mac

Dung Beetle Strike | PC

Wednesday, October 14

Partisans 1941 | PC

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! | Xbox One, Switch

Vigil: The Longest Night | Switch, PC

Shadow Gangs | Xbox One

Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4, PC

Re: Turn – One Way Trip | Xbox One, PC

Frostfire Planet | PC

Eternal Return: Black Survival | PC

Cube Escape Collection | PC

Biscuitts 3 | PC

Hidden Memory | PC

Burger Joint | PC

Plague MD | PC, Mac

Baking Bustle | PC

Friday, October 15

Raji: An Ancient Epic | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Ring of Pain | Switch, PC, Mac

Cloudpunk | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Space Crew | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice | PC, Mac

Cake Bash | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tennis World Tour 2 | Switch

Terror Squid | Switch, PC, Mac

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition | PC

The Signifier | PC

Jackbox Party Pack 7 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Monster Truck Championship | PS4, PC

Alpaca Ball: Allstars | Switch, PC

The Enigma of Salazar House | PC

Escape Knox Manor | PC

Dustoff Z | Switch, PC

This is the Zodiac Speaking | Switch, PC

Promesa | PC, Mac

Barry The Bunny | PC

Hardcore Mecha | Switch

Burst Shooter | Switch

Castle of No Escape | Switch

Electronic Super Joy 2 | Switch

Tricky Spider | Switch

Dead Z Meat | Switch

Along The Edge | Switch

Seers Isle | Switch

Dream | Switch

Roki | Switch

Shoot 1UP DX | Switch

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials | Switch

Saturday, October 16

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | Switch

Crown Trick | Switch, PC

Aquanox Deep Descent | PC

NHL 21 | PS4, Xbox One

9 Monkeys of Shaolin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed | Switch

Postal Redux | Switch

Chaos Party | PC

Get-A-Grip Chip | PC, Mac

Wild Baffo | PC

Nonsense Soccer | PC, Mac

Medulla | PC, Mac

Two Parsecs From Earth | Switch

Bright Paws | Switch

Sunday, October 17