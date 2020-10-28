See Games Differently

Titanfall 2 Has A Half-Life Easter Egg Just Sitting Around

Luke Plunkett

Published 53 mins ago: October 29, 2020 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:half life
titanfall 2
Titanfall 2 Has A Half-Life Easter Egg Just Sitting Around

Titanfall 2 turns four today! Happy birthday, Titanfall 2, you are a very good video game. To mark the occasion, animator Ranon Sarono, who worked on it, has shared a lil’ Half-Life surprise that none of us had ever seen before.

In one of the game’s pieces of time-travel shenanigans, you’re briskly transported to a homage to the locker room section of the first Half-Life, before being zipped back to find the middle suit — the same one Gordon takes in Valve’s shooter — gone.

No man, we did not know about it, so thanks!

Titanfall 2: The Kotaku Review

When I finished Titanfall 2’s campaign, my body felt numb. I left my apartment, walked to the street corner and bummed a cigarette. I needed to calm myself. I’d just been through an astounding experience.

Read more
