Titanfall 2 Has A Half-Life Easter Egg Just Sitting Around

Titanfall 2 turns four today! Happy birthday, Titanfall 2, you are a very good video game. To mark the occasion, animator Ranon Sarono, who worked on it, has shared a lil’ Half-Life surprise that none of us had ever seen before.

In one of the game’s pieces of time-travel shenanigans, you’re briskly transported to a homage to the locker room section of the first Half-Life, before being zipped back to find the middle suit — the same one Gordon takes in Valve’s shooter — gone.

Happy 4th Birthday to Titanfall 2! My very first game that I've ever worked on and it was a blast???????? Oh, by the way…you all knew about this, right????? pic.twitter.com/KEoZtGuKL7 — Ranon Sarono (@hyper3d) October 28, 2020

No man, we did not know about it, so thanks!