See Games Differently

Untitled Goose Game Has Been Nominated For An ARIA Award

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: October 14, 2020 at 9:57 am -
Filed to:au
dan goldinguntitled goose game
melbourne international games week
Image: Untitled Goose Game

Is there any sound sweeter than the honk of The Goose? No dear friends, there is not.

The Goose, and its composer Dan Golding, has been rightfully recognised as one of the pinnacles of Australian achievement at the country’s annual music awards. According to Kotaku Australia’s sister site Pedestrian, Golding and Untitled Goose Game were nominated as part of the “Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album” category.

Here’s a list of The Goose’s upcoming victims:

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Chelsea Cullen – I Am Woman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dan Golding – Untitled Goose Game (Original Soundtrack)
Grigoryan Brothers – A Boy Called Sailboat
Matteo Zingales & Antony Partos – Mystery Road (Original Score: Seasons 1-2)
Sally Seltmann & Darren Seltmann – The Letdown (Music from Seasons 1+2)

Most of the coverage around the ARIA awards has, naturally, focused on traditional musical artists. Lime Cordiale’s 8 nominations have naturally been given their due. The 5 nominations for Anangu and Torrest Strait Islander singer Miiesha got a lot of praise, too.

But — as you’d expect for a video game site — I wanted to call out Goose Game for its remarkable achievement here. Everyone’s avian hero found a way to break into the mainstream consciousness in a manner that even hugely successful games didn’t really achieve. That’s certainly something to be proud of.

Honk honk, my feathered little friend. We’ll find out how well Golding and The Goose do on November 25, when the ARIA Awards kicks off at The Star in Sydney. It won’t have a live audience this year due to COVID, although there will still be a number of live performances. Fingers crossed for a bit of Debussy.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.