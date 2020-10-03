Vampire Kermit Is Here To Wish You All A Happy October

This week we learn more about what’s been going at Ubisoft, meet a demon version of Baby Yoda, expose a Spelunky 2 scammer, question why Comic-Con is still going to happen, find out what free games Xbox Live and PS Plus users are getting and say hello to October and Vampire Kermit.

Spelunky 2’s Turkey Man Doesn’t Respect My Labour Most everything in Spelunky 2 is out to kill you, so it’s always nice to come across Yang, a random NPC who mostly just chills in a little hut and talks about turkeys. But as my explorations continue to improve, so too has my knowledge of Yang’s racket, and I’m... Read more

You son of a bitch!

What The Fuck, LA Comic Con Is Going Ahead In December 2020, the organisers of the LA Comic Con want to open the doors of the Los Angeles Convention Centre and allow thousands of people in for a nerd show. That’s in less than three months! What the hell! Read more

In America, we don’t care about little things like “safety” or “global pandemics” or “death.” We got conventions to throw and money to make!

Bringing a Katana to a Gunfight A recent trailer for Cyberpunk 2077’ was upsetting to a lot of people of colour in my gaming circles. Most notably, my Asian diaspora friends were abuzz by the blatant orientalism in a segment about an in-game gang called the Tyger Claws. Read more

I love reading blogs like this, about things I always noticed but never truly thought about.

One In Four Ubisoft Employees Witnessed Or Experienced Misconduct, Internal Survey Finds Earlier today, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot updated his employees about a recent company-wide survey regarding the status of reforms following a summer complaints about harassment, misconduct, and other systemic issues at the global video game publisher. Read more

I guess its good to hear the company is trying to learn more about what has been happening and might, but this is some rough data about what’s been going on at Ubisoft.

Cats have a superpower that lets them know precisely where they shouldn’t be and then they immediately go there.

September 30th vs October 1st pic.twitter.com/jMjP82I91f — ???? Muppet History ???? (@HistoryMuppet) September 30, 2020

If I’m being honest, I was like vampire Kermit back during the second week of September.

He has such sights to show you. pic.twitter.com/AwSZVIiJHf — ???? HalloQueen Victoria ???? (@PunkRockGolbach) September 29, 2020

“Baby Yoda, PLEASE stop doing the hand thing!”

