See Games Differently

Every Major Video Game Releasing In November 2020

2
Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 1 hour ago: October 28, 2020 at 3:19 pm -
Filed to:affiliate
amazon-partnershipaunovember 2020video game releases
Every Major Video Game Releasing In November 2020
Image: Ubisoft

While the flagship game for November 2020 was Cyberpunk 2077 before it was delayed, don’t be afraid — with the brand new console generation launching mid-month and a stack of exciting games on the horizon, November is still absolutely packed with great video game content.

The major AAA titles you’ll want to keep an eye on in November include Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, but there’s plenty of other great games on the way too.

There’s plenty in store for next gen and current gen users whether you’re up for a quick dance or a pillage through ninth century England.

Launch titles are fairly scarce for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but many of the November games will feature enhancements for next gen users like ray tracing, faster loading times and better overall graphics.

Here’s every major video game release for November 2020:

Microsoft's dedication to Smart Delivery means Yakuza: Like a Dragon progress will transfer from Xbox One to Xbox Series X. The same can't be said for Sony's consoles. (Screenshot: Sega)
Image: Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Sega)

As a refresher, November also heralds the arrival of the Xbox Series X on November 10 and the launch of the PlayStation 5 on November 12.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a personal highlight from this list, but I’m also keen to jump into some epic Viking adventuring with Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. With offerings in the adventure, dancing, shooter and racing genres, there really is something for everyone this month.

What upcoming game releases are you most excited about playing in November? Pop on down to the comments below.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

About the Author

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Oh man, Sakuna is one that I’m actually pretty hype for without knowing enough about it. That came up quickly! Not that it’s a guaranteed get. The 2D brawler/platformer part is the bit I’m LESS excited about, so I need to watch some let’s plays or something to see if the part that I’m more excited about is just a bolted-on seasoning to the meat of the bit I don’t care about.

    The Pathless is super intimidating to me, but it’s so pretty. I think I’m just going to watch a full play through video for that one. I can just tell I’d fuck it up.

    When the PS5 comes out, I’m going to be loaded up with Valhalla, Legion, Yakuza, Demon’s Souls, Miles Moralies, and Godfall as it is. No way I’m going to be able to give those the attention they deserve before Cyberpunk finally comes out and dominates all my attention.

    Also, low-key probably gonna continue playing Genshin Impact on the PS5 anyways. I can’t wait to see what that machine does to frames and load times, which are not great for PS5 compared to PC.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.