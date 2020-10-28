Every Major Video Game Releasing In November 2020

While the flagship game for November 2020 was Cyberpunk 2077 before it was delayed, don’t be afraid — with the brand new console generation launching mid-month and a stack of exciting games on the horizon, November is still absolutely packed with great video game content.

The major AAA titles you’ll want to keep an eye on in November include Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, but there’s plenty of other great games on the way too.

There’s plenty in store for next gen and current gen users whether you’re up for a quick dance or a pillage through ninth century England.

Launch titles are fairly scarce for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but many of the November games will feature enhancements for next gen users like ray tracing, faster loading times and better overall graphics.

Here’s every major video game release for November 2020:

As a refresher, November also heralds the arrival of the Xbox Series X on November 10 and the launch of the PlayStation 5 on November 12.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a personal highlight from this list, but I’m also keen to jump into some epic Viking adventuring with Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. With offerings in the adventure, dancing, shooter and racing genres, there really is something for everyone this month.

What upcoming game releases are you most excited about playing in November? Pop on down to the comments below.

