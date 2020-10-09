Watch People Zipline Into Godzilla’s Mouth

A life-sized Godzilla attraction will open this weekend at the Nijigen no More amusement park on Japan’s Awaji Island.
Last month we checked in to see how it was coming along — pretty good, I thought! What makes the 118.87 m-long attraction so unique isn’t that it’s just a one-to-one scale Godzilla head, but visitors can zipline into the kaiju’s mouth.
淡路島に実物大ゴジラ出現https://t.co/yejrMyO2CG
兵庫県立淡路島公園のアニメパーク「ニジゲンノモリ」に、「実物大」のゴジラを再現したアトラクションが完成しました。オープンは１０日です。（丈）#ゴジラ pic.twitter.com/WBsVjRJKnC
— 朝日新聞 映像報道部 (@asahi_photo) October 9, 2020
Just look!
淡路島にあるアニメの体験型テーマパーク「ニジゲンノモリ」で、ゴジラの新アトラクションがお披露目されました。記者がゴジラの体内に突入するジップラインを体験しました。#ゴジラ #淡路島 #Godzilla #ジップライン pic.twitter.com/9NYt9JFBSn
— 神戸新聞映像写真部 (@kobenp_photo) October 8, 2020
Below is more footage of the attraction’s press preview.
