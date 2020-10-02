What Are You Playing This Weekend?

To be honest, it’s been pretty difficult to tell which days are weekdays and which are weekends in Melbourne for the past few months. Time is something of an amorphous blob.

Next week I have a whole week off with my wife. Originally, we were going to be going to Portugal for her birthday and our anniversary. But a whole week home, going on picnics and playing an inordinate amount of games is going to be wonderful.

Probably the main game I’ll be playing is Super Mario 35, which I have gotten completely addicted to overnight. I used to play Super Mario Bros Deluxe all the time on my Gameboy Color as a kid. I still haven’t won, or really worked out how to send attackers to the people I’m playing against. But it’s just nice to see this game I’m so used to remixed in a whole new way.

I’ll probably also be playing a bunch of games using Xbox Remote Play while my wife plays Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. I’ve been playing around a bit with the app and the Razer Kishi Android controller (which only just fits Galaxy Note 20), and the experience is so much better than when the preview first launched. Way less lag. I was hoping to dive into Forza Horizon 4 and catch up on some of the businesses, but it appears Playground Games still haven’t fixed the bug that has the menus ignoring much of my progress. So, I’ll probably keep pushing through on NBA 2K21 and Tony Hawk Pro’s Skater 1+2.

And, of course, a lot of Crash Bandicoot 4: About Time on pass and play.

It’ll be nice to be able to spend a week catching up on all the games we’ve been enjoying, but haven’t 100% completed yet before the exciting hailstorm of new consoles and games that is November.

It’s been such an honour filling in for Alex this week. He’ll be back on deck next week, refreshed from his week off.

What about you, what will you be playing this weekend?