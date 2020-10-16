What Are You Playing This Weekend?

There’s no better time for conquest, carnage and pillaging than the weekend, as it turns out.

My video game plans for the weekend are going back in time, so to speak. I’ll be spending a bit more time with Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition, a game I’ve enjoyed so far. More than when the game first came out, funnily enough, although I have been playing through the Asian Dynasties expansion content, which I never played when it was first released.

There’s also probably a visual element that’s helpful — AOE 3 has always had a bit of a problem when it comes to making unit counters visually easy to parse, and the Asian nations are a bit easier on that front than, say, some of the European or First Nation civilisations.

So, I’ll be spending some time with that. I’ll also be going into another week of annual leave before the madness of the next-gen embargo/release window properly begins. It’s going to be a long few weeks working through the next-gen consoles and all the different games that become available, especially when you throw giant open-world titles like Assassin’s Creed, or the hugely awaited Cyberpunk 2077 into the mix.

Still keen as mustard for Cyberpunk, though. It’s going to be a fun time. But until then, that leave will give me a bit of space to knock some other things off my list. Jackbox Party Pack 7 launches this week, so I want to check that out for sure, and I really want to spend some time playing Hades. My partner has been mainlining that, and it looks too good to ignore.

What are you playing this weekend?