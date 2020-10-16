What Happens When Cupcakes Beat The Hell Out Of Each Other?

What happens when you take a fairly innocuous, loveable inanimate object like a cupcake, and give it something overtly aggressive — like an enormous knife?

That’s the premise of Cake Bash, a cute little party game from British developers High Tea Frog that we’ll be checking out today. High Tea Frog is full of former Ubisoft developers with experience on Watch Dogs 2, The Division, Far Cry 4 and Atomega, so I’m curious to see what happens when that level of talent works on a party game.

Along with that, we’ve also got a second game in the works — King of Crabs, a free-to-play battle royale with … lots of crabs. It’s in early access and is out on mobiles as well, so player counts shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

Either way, we’ll be kicking off this week’s proceedings from 2.35pm-3.35pm AEDT / 1.35pm-2.35pm AEST / 2.05pm-3.05pm ACST / 12.35pm-1.35pm AWST. You can tune in below, and if you haven’t already, we’d love it if you gave the channel a follow.

You can hop into our Aussie Discord server as well, and we’d love to see you there. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Highly recommended. Lot of cool people in there.