Telstra Stores Are Showing Off Xbox Series X Prototypes

If you’re curious to see how big the Xbox Series X is in person — before one actually arrives in your house — then you can check out some prototype models right now.

Telstra are displaying prototype Xbox Series X consoles in some of their stores, as a way of promoting the Xbox All Access program. Kotaku Australia reader Daniel checked the console out in question, and emailed these photos in, showing off the size of the Xbox Series X (atop the older Xbox One S). This store was in Perth’s Wanneroo, but there should be more prototypes on show in Telstra stores around the country.

Being a prototype unit, nothing was working, although you can see the USB ports, ethernet, HDMI out, SSD expansion slot, power and Kensington keylock on the reverse.

You can also see the beast of an exhaust and a fan in the top:

For Daniel, the Series X’s massive size wasn’t an issue — although I imagine anyone trying to work out how to fit this in their TV cabinet might feel a little differently. “Looks fantastic and the green in the vents is awesome,” they said when asked over Facebook. They’re lucky enough to have gotten in on the launch wave for both consoles, which is a nice spot to be in.

For everyone else — what do you think of the size? The green accent’s certainly fitting. For me, I think this would probably sit next to my TV cabinet a little like a PC case. Consoles are basically PCs these days, after all.

Thanks to reader Daniel for the tip and photos!