See Games Differently

Aussie Xbox Series X Customers Are Getting False Early Shipping Emails

1
Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 1 hour ago: October 23, 2020 at 10:53 am -
Filed to:au
microsoft storeshippingxbox series x
Aussie Xbox Series X Customers Are Getting False Early Shipping Emails
Image: Microsoft Xbox Series S/X

Some Aussies who pre-ordered an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S from the Microsoft Store have received surprise emails overnight indicating their pre-orders have early shipping, with a new delivery date of late October. Multiple reports of this email can be found on Twitter, with some users indicating they were charged the full amount for the console — a sign their consoles had already been shipped.

According to Twitter user @caesario_w, a Microsoft representative confirmed the legitimacy of the emails over chat and told him they’d been shipped out early to avoid coronavirus-induced delays. This conversation is currently unconfirmed.

Other users have reported being charged and receiving follow-up ‘track’ emails.

READ MORE
Why The Xbox Series X Controller Is One Of The Best Ever

Users are reporting shipping dates anywhere between October 27 and October 29, a full two weeks before the console is set to officially launch. According to @GameLeaksRumors on Twitter, users in Japan are also reporting a similar delivery timeframe.

Image: Sheeds_au / Twitter

Despite these reports, the official @XboxANZ Twitter page has denied this early shipping, stating it was a system error which caused the email to be sent out. They reiterated the original November 10 date as the intended delivery for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with further updates being provided by email.

In a subsequent tweet, Xbox ANZ further reiterated no Xbox consoles had actually been shipped out. As exciting as getting the next generation of consoles early would be, it appears we’ll all have to wait a little bit longer. With how quickly time is moving during the coronavirus era, you won’t have to wait long.

November 10 is so close, you can almost taste it.

Local representatives from Xbox confirmed to Kotaku Australia via email this was purely a system error, and no consoles would be shipping out early.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest news, updates and reviews on the next generation of consoles.

About the Author

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Geez what is with all these email errors?!
    Would feel horrible to have the rug pulled out after a moving up the cue/early release email.

    Also I can’t help but chuckle that the response to the accidental email is to watch your emails for an update lol.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.