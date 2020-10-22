Aussie Xbox Series X Customers Are Getting False Early Shipping Emails

Some Aussies who pre-ordered an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S from the Microsoft Store have received surprise emails overnight indicating their pre-orders have early shipping, with a new delivery date of late October. Multiple reports of this email can be found on Twitter, with some users indicating they were charged the full amount for the console — a sign their consoles had already been shipped.

According to Twitter user @caesario_w, a Microsoft representative confirmed the legitimacy of the emails over chat and told him they’d been shipped out early to avoid coronavirus-induced delays. This conversation is currently unconfirmed.

Other users have reported being charged and receiving follow-up ‘track’ emails.

Users are reporting shipping dates anywhere between October 27 and October 29, a full two weeks before the console is set to officially launch. According to @GameLeaksRumors on Twitter, users in Japan are also reporting a similar delivery timeframe.

Despite these reports, the official @XboxANZ Twitter page has denied this early shipping, stating it was a system error which caused the email to be sent out. They reiterated the original November 10 date as the intended delivery for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with further updates being provided by email.

Hi Caesario, Unfortunately, a system error caused this message to be sent out – As before, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will launch on November 10th. Please regularly check your emails for updates. — Xbox ANZ (@XboxANZ) October 22, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Xbox ANZ further reiterated no Xbox consoles had actually been shipped out. As exciting as getting the next generation of consoles early would be, it appears we’ll all have to wait a little bit longer. With how quickly time is moving during the coronavirus era, you won’t have to wait long.

November 10 is so close, you can almost taste it.

Local representatives from Xbox confirmed to Kotaku Australia via email this was purely a system error, and no consoles would be shipping out early.

