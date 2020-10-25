Snoop Dogg Has His Own Xbox Series X Fridge And Xbox Series X Cake

Microsoft has gone into overdrive with the marketing for the Xbox Series X, even in comparison to Sony and the PlayStation 5. So, naturally, the company had something appropriately extra for one of their more high profile Xbox fans.

That fan was none other than rapper Snoop Dogg, an Xbox fan from the original era. Snoop’s never shied away from his love of Team Green, save for that one Xbox Live outage where he threatened Bill Gates (who had left Microsoft) that he’d buy a PlayStation if it wasn’t fixed.

So with a new console on the way, Xbox wasn’t going to forget one of their highest profile ambassadors. And for a 2020-appropriate weird AF spin on things, Xbox sent the iconic rapper and famously chill Battlefield player a … fridge.

Yes, a Xbox Series X fridge.

Snoop Dogg has an Xbox Series X fridge pic.twitter.com/7SUCJYdk36 — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 24, 2020

The Xbox Series X design doesn’t look like the most accessible fridge — where’s the handle! — but you have to love the work that went into it. The Xbox OG cake inside is a nice touch, as well as all of the golden Xbox chains and, naturally, a few bottles of Snoop’s own Indoggo gin.

Also, in case you missed it towards the end, it looks like there is an actual Xbox Series X sitting in the fridge. Weird spot for your console, but Snoop — as you’d imagine — seems pretty happy with the arrangement.