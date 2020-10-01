Yes, No, Maybe: The Results From The 2020 Lego Ideas Review

Last night Lego announced the results of the 2020 Lego Ideas Review — a first for the company. It seems everyone in the first lockdown was not only designing new Lego sets, but voting on them too. Between January and May 2020, a record 26 Ideas projects reached the required 10,000 fan votes to be considered by The Lego Group to become real, actual, retail Lego sets.

There were so many amazing models up for consideration, including a truly excellent recreation of parts of the Untitled Goose Game. Even a beautiful (and huge) Hyrule Castle from Breath Of The Wild.

There were space sets, like a mini-fig scale version of Project Gemini and the SpaceX Falcon 9. A “historically accurate Rome”, an incredible Ruined House that I really, really want, alongside The Castle In The Forest and a Working Waterfall. For the modular fans there was the whole of Cherry Tree Lane from Mary Poppins and a Bricks and Blooms flower shop.

We aren’t getting any of those sets.

But what is definitely coming to stores some time between soon and later is the Earth Globe, which looks pretty cool. According to Lego’s official blog announcement, the reason why the set was chosen is: “The Earth Globe is iconic right off the bat and comes with many fascinating opportunities from educational possibilities to retro display value. In addition, it’s a complex and unique build that’s never before seen in an official LEGO set.”

The French designer behind the globe, Guillaume Roussel, is a prolific builder. He was also the man behind the Mary Poppins Cherry Tree Lane project. He has an extremely impressive Instagram of creations that’s well worth checking out.

On the ‘maybe’ pile for more consideration (perhaps to negotiate the rights) is the Sonic Mania Green Hill Zone. The fan model submitted looks like a relatively simple and faithful recreation of Sonic Mania, that would be fun for kids to play with. The Eggman mech suit is particularly impressive.

The final results for Sonic Mania will be announced in early 2021. You can read all about the designer, Viv Grannell, and her designs here.

Also up for judging in this round was the Music To Our Ears contest results. The winner was Tomáš Letenay for his Fender Stratocaster build, which is now going to become an official set.

Next up is the record breaking (it’s been a very big year for Lego Ideas) 35 sets that hit 10,000 supporters between May and September 2020. Gaming highlights from that include Nook’s Cranny from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, GLaDOS vs Chell and Wheatley from Portal 2 and a Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Course.

Was Earth Globe the one you were hoping to win? Will you buy it? Are you disappointed about any of the sets that didn’t make it through? Let us know in the comments.