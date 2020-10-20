Yes, The Xbox Series X Will Probably Fit In Your Ikea Entertainment Unit





One of the biggest mysteries around the next console generation is just how well will they fit in various cabinets. Are they larger than a bread bin? What is a bread bin?Â I’ve had an Xbox Series X to call my own for a couple of weeks now, and I love it. To help you work out where in your home it will fit, here is a helpful collection of comparison photos of the console next to various household objects.

An Ikea Besta Unit

To kick things off, here is the Xbox Series X horizontally in an Ikea Besta Unit. It’s pretty snug with the shelf on the 5th notch, and you’d need to remove the back panel and keep the door open so it didn’t overheat. This handily also compares it to the Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch.

Here it is vertically in a Besta unit. I wouldn’t recommend this configuration, because it doesn’t have enough clearance for the air to come comfortably out of the top, but it does fit.

An Xbox One X

This is an aerial shot comparing the size of the Xbox Series X with the Xbox One X. While it’s undeniable that the Series X is big, it’s not as giant as many people expected when the pictures of it were first released.

A Regular PS4

And this one with the standard PS4 really brings that home.

Side on you can see the Xbox Series X and standard PS4 are totally different shapes. That’s why it’s so hard to compare the Series X with existing consoles â it’s a completely different design.

An External SSD

It’s also cool to see just how much smaller theÂ Seagate 1TB storage expansion card is than a 1TB WD_Black P50 Game Drive.

A Shoe

Funnily enough, the Xbox Series X is almost exactly the same height and depth as a US men’s size 9 D Rose Series 6 shoe. I’m not sure what to do with this information. But I guess we all know it now.

Bread

Here it is next to a freshly baked, large loaf of bread. I do not have a bread bin.

A Toaster

It is much smaller than a two-slice toaster, which is a standard unit of measurement.

A Mario Kart

This is less a comment on the huge-ness of the Series X, and more on how tiny the Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kart is.

A Lego Modular Building

It’s only slightly larger than the Lego Modular Bookshop.

A Medium Cactus

Much smaller than a medium-sized potted cactus, if you include the pot.

A Variety Of Houseplants

The very small cactus is trying to be as large as the Series X, but it is failing miserably.

I hope that helped. Is there anything you’d like to see the size of the Series X compared to?