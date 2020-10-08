See Games Differently

Your Fall 2020 Anime Guide

Brian Ashcraft

Published 33 mins ago: October 8, 2020 at 11:30 pm
Filed to:anime
guide
Image: Mappa, Sanzigen
Image: Mappa, Sanzigen

It’s October. Things have been tough. We should take a break. We should watch anime.

Have a look below at what anime are airing during this fall’s season. Are there any you are especially into? Let us know in the comments.

Adachi and Shimamura

Studio: Tezuka Productions

Genre: Drama, Girls Love, School, Slice of Life, Romance

Premiere Date: October 8

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two schoolgirls develop feelings for each other.

Akudama Drive

Studio: Studio Pierrot

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: October 8

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A futuristic Osaka is overrun with criminals called Akudama.

Anime Kapibara-san

Studio: Shin-Ei Animation | L’esprit

Genre: Comedy, Short Anime

Premiere Date: October 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Here’s a short-form anime about Capybara.

Assault Lily

Studio: Shaft

Genre: Action, Magic, Military

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Magical anime girls wield enormous blades to protect us all.

Attack on Titan: The Final Season

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy, Military

Premiere Date: December 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Here it is, you’ve been waiting, Attack on Titan’s final season.

A3! Season Autumn and Winter

Studio: P.A.WORKS | Studio 3Hz

Genre: Drama, Idols, Music Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 12

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young actress rebuilds a stage troupe filled with beautiful anime boys.

By the Grace of the Gods

Studio: Maho Film

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A man dies and is reborn in a magical world where he goes on adventures and has good fun.

The Day I Became A God

Studio: P.A. Works

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 10

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A student’s life changes forever when he meets a purple-haired girl who tells him the world is ending in thirty days.

Dogeza de Tanondemita

Studio: Adonero

Genre: Ecchi

Premiere Date: October 14

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: In this anime, a guy bows before girls and asks to see their underwear.

Dragon’s Dogma

Studio: Sublimation

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: September 17

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: In this adaptation of the Capcom game, the protagonist hunts down a dragon that destroyed his village.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

Studio: Toei Animation

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: This a reboot of the 1992 Dragon Quest anime.

Dropout Idol Fruit Tart

Studio: Feel

Genre: Comedy, Idols, Music

Premiere Date: October 12

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Failed idols get together to try to finally find success.

D4DJ First Mix

Image: Official Site

Studio: Sanzigen

Genre: Music

Premiere Date: October 30

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: High school girls take a turn as DJs.

Eagle Talon: Golden Spell

Studio: DLE

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: In this comedy anime, the villains are the humorous protagonists trying to take over the world.

Eternity: Shinya no Nurekoi Channel

Studio: Seven

Genre: Drama, Ecchi, Romance

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: This steamy adult-aimed anime is packed with anime men and women getting all hot and bothered.

Fushigi Dagashiya: Zenitendou

Studio: Toei Animation

Genre: Mystery

Premiere Date: September 8

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: A mysterious candy store sells sweets that can make people’s lives better…or much worse.

Golden Kamuy Season 2

Studio: Geno Studio

Genre: Action, Adventure, Historical, Military

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season about a former soldier who became a miner to provide for his best friend’s widow until one day when he heard about a trove of hidden gold.

Grand Blues!

Studio: DMM.futureworks, W-Toon Studio

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime is a cuted-up version of Grandblue Fantasy, the popular RPG.

The Gymnastics Samurai

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Drama, Slice of Life, Sports

Premiere Date: October 10

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: An ageing gymnastic gives it one last shot.

Haikyu!! Season 4, 2nd Cour

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Slice of Life, Sports

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The fourth season of the volleyball anime Haikyu!! continues.

Hallelujah: Fated Choice

Studio: Yokohama Anime Lab

Genre: Adventure, Supernatural

Premiere Date: September 28

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is an interactive Monster Strike anime in which viewers get to pick select one of two choices for a different ending.

Higurashi: When They Cry – New

Studio: Passione

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Psychological

Premiere Date: October 1

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A school boy moves to a new town where something terrifying is lurking under the surface.

Hypnosis Mic – Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Drama, Music

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Beautiful anime boys face off in rap battles.

Idolish 7: Second Beat!

Studio: Troyca

Genre: Idols, Music

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The idols from Idolish 7 are back for another season of boy band anime stylings.

Ikebukuro West Gate Park

Studio: Doga Kobo

Genre: Action, Drama

Premiere Date: October 6

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A fruit vendor gets caught up in the Tokyo underworld.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives

Studio: Maho Film

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high schooler and his buddies find themselves in a fantasy world where they are forced to go on quests to stay alive.

The Irregular at Magic High School

Studio: Eight Bit

Genre: Action, School, Magic

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in an alternate universe where magic is genetic, students attend a magic high school.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season of an anime about a love-hungry young adventurer who befriends a goddess and joins her adventure-seeking crew.

Is The Order A Rabbit? Bloom

Studio: Encourage Films

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 10

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime girls work at a maid cafe and hijinks ensue.

Iwakakeru! Sport Climbing Girls

Studio: WIT Studio | Studio Massket

Genre: Slice of Life, Sports

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: School girls do their best in the world of competitive rock climbing.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Action, Drama, Magic, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: An athletic high school student picks the occult club over a sports team.

Kaeru no Pickles

Studio: Sunny Gapen

Genre: Music, Short Anime

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Here’s a cute short-form anime about cute frogs.

King’s Raid: Successors of the Will

Studio: OLM | Sunrise Beyond

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: After a long period of peace, a knight finds himself battling menacing demons.

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear

Studio: EMT Squared

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl who spends all her time inside playing games finds herself transported inside one.

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Idols, Music, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Members of a high school idol club do their best to keep their group going.

Maesetsu! Opening Act

Studio: Studio Gokumi | AXsiZ

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime is about four girls with big dreams.

Magatsu Wahrheit Zuerst

Studio: Yokohama Anime Lab

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 13

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Young people try to make their way in an Imperial city with predictions of an impending disaster looming.

Moriarty the Patriot

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Drama, Crime, Psychological

Premiere Date: October 11

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows William James Moriarty, who would become Sherlock Holmes’ arch-rival.

Mr. Osomatsu Season 3

Studio: Studio Pierrot

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: October 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The zany anime about the Osomatsu sextuplets returns for a third season.

Noblesse

Studio: Production I

Genre: Action, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After an 820-year slumber, a noble with special powers finds himself in a different and modern world.

One Room 3rd Season

Studio: Zero-G

Genre: Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: With you as the protagonist, the lives of three anime girls unfold in your room.

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World

Studio: Silver Link

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A knight finds himself smitten with a witch, with each belonging to rival, warring factions.

Ookami-san wa Taberaretai

Studio: Peakhunt

Genre: Ecchi

Premiere Date: September

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: A teacher develops a relationship with a schoolgirl after he stops someone from stealing her skirt.

Otona Nya Koi No Shikata Ga Wakarane

Studio: Ether Kitten

Genre: Drama, Ecchi, Romance

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: A woman’s lacklustre love life changes when she attends a dating party and meets a handsome dude.

Please Take My Brother Away! 4

Studio: Imagineer | Fanworks

Genre: Drama, School, Short Anime, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two siblings seem to fight endless, but little sis knows that her big brother will always be there for her.

Rail Romanesque

Screenshot: Official Site

Studio: Saetta

Genre: Comedy, Short form, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: In an alternate Japan universe, high school students organise a railroad festival to help revive the countryside.

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle

Studio: Doga Kobo

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 5

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A bored, kidnapped princess is just trying to get some sleep in a demon’s castle.

Strike Witches Road to Berlin

Studio: David Production

Genre: Action, Comedy, Military

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest season of Strike Witches, an anime in which girls fly around and shoot guns during World War II in an alternative universe.

Talentless Nana

Studio: Bridge

Genre: School, Slice of Life, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows Nana and a group of high school students with special abilities.

That Is The Bottleneck

Studio: TIA | Studio Aqua

Genre: Short anime, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the lives of convenience store employees.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You

Studio: Seven Arcs

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man hopes to marry a young woman who saved his life.

Tsukiuta. The Animation 2

Studio: Studio Pierrot Plus

Genre: Idol, Music

Premiere Date: October 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime that follows the lives and struggles of Japanese boy band members.

Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina

Studio: C2C

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime tells the story of a witch on a journey across the world.

Warlords of Sigrdrifa

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy, Military

Premiere Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A great pilot arrives from Japan to help save Japan from forces that threaten the whole Earth.

With A Dog And A Cat, Every Day Is Fun

Studio: Team Till Dawn

Genre: Comedy, Short Anime, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: October 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: This short-form anime follows the daily adventures of an owner and her two pets.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Adventure, Supernatural

Premiere Date: October

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is a sequel to the classic anime Inuyasha.

