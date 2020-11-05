AMD’s Ryzen 5000 Series: Australian & New Zealand Price, Release Date

AMD’s still yet to properly unveil their next-gen GPU, but before that they have a new series of CPUs to drop. It’ll be the second batch AMD’s released this year after the 3000XT series, but unlike those the Ryzen 5000 series are promising some serious gains.

The architectural improvements are significant enough that AMD genuinely believes they have the world’s fastest gaming CPU now, although naturally the figures waver slightly depending on what games you’re playing and what resolutions. Those claims haven’t been verified by third parties, of course, although with the chip’s release on November 5 we’ll undoubtedly get a flood of reviews confirming one way or another.

What AMD has released this morning, however, is the Australian pricing. Along with confirming that Australians and New Zealanders will get the Ryzen 5950X, 5900X, 5800X and 5600X on the same day as the rest of the world, AMD’s also unveiled what the local markup will be.

AMD Ryzen 5950X, 5900X, 5800X, 5600X Pricing And Release Date

MODEL CORES/ THREADS TDP BOOST/ BASE FREQ. (GHz) TOTAL CACHE COOLER PRICE AUSTRALIAN RELEASE AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16C/32T 105W Up to 4.9 / 3.4 72MB N/A $1249 Nov 5, 2020 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12C/24T 105W Up to 4.8 / 3.7 70MB N/A $859 Nov 5, 2020 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8C/16T 105W Up to 4.7 / 3.8 36MB N/A $699 Nov 5, 2020 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6C/12T 65W Up to 4.6 / 3.7 35MB Wraith Stealth $469 Nov 5, 2020

The pricing puts the Ryzen 5900X at roughly $120 more than the Ryzen 9 3900XT, and around $140 more than the Ryzen 9 3950X. If it’s the lower-end CPUs you want, or you’re building a pure gaming rig, then the 5800X is coming in at $100 more than the 3800XT, while the 5600X is about $80 more than the 3600XT it’s replacing.

Note that if you have an existing motherboard that supports the Ryzen 3000 series, you’ll be able to drop in any of the Ryzen 5000 chips after applying a BIOS update. (Those are expected to be made available from launch and in the coming months, depending on your motherboard and vendor.)

If you’re in New Zealand, here are the prices. As usual, our Kiwi friends have a substantially higher markup, which is always worth remembering any time we complain about the Australia Tax.

Ryzen 9 5950X: $1389 NZD

Ryzen 9 5900X: $959 NZD

Ryzen 7 5800X: $779 NZD

Ryzen 5 5600X: $529 NZD

Being a global launch, New Zealanders will get the Ryzen 5000 series on the same date.

The only thing left for AMD to is to finally announce where the Radeon RX 6000 series fits into all of this — and when those go on sale. A full briefing for the RX 6000 GPUs will kick off 2:00am AEST October 29 local time, with the details available through the AMD website. I’m looking forward to hearing how AMD’s tackling ray-tracing on PC, how that’ll be implemented going forward and how AMD cards will work with the crop of games that support existing ray-traced games.