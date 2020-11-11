What’s Coming Next For Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has had a packed year. From the heights of Halloween season to the terror of deep sea diving, new and returning players had a lot to keep them occupied. As we head into the final months of the year, it’s time to ask ‘what’s next’ for Animal Crossing?

Technically, there’s only two events left on the Animal Crossing calendar year: Turkey Day and Toy Day. We already know these two events are coming thanks to early teasers, but what we don’t know is what the events will look in New Horizons.

Turkey Day is the equivalent of Thanksgiving in the world of Animal Crossing. It features the appearance of turkey chef Franklin and the Harvest Festival, an event where players are asked to collect food and special ingredients for cooking. Mostly, this cooking has been done by Franklin, but that could change in New Horizons. An early data mine of the game by @_Ninji revealed coding was in place for some kind of player-led cooking mechanic, so it could be that Turkey Day is more involving in New Horizons.

A cooking update would certainly go down well with Animal Crossing fans and perfectly fits the game’s wholesome life sim vibes. It’s not confirmed yet, but we’ve got our fingers crossed.

After Turkey Day, we’re in for a Christmas-themed treat as Toy Day hits in December.

Toy Day in New Horizons is likely to follow a similar formula to New Leaf. In this game, players take the role of “Santa” and deliver gifts to their villagers. If you speak to your villagers throughout December, they’ll let you know what kinds of gifts they prefer — you can then use this knowledge later in the month. On Toy Day, it’s your job to deliver them the perfect gift and make them happy. When you get it right, reindeer character Jingle will reward you for your services.

In New Leaf, you could also collect special ‘Toy Day’ furniture by purchasing it in store throughout December. Expect these pieces to make a return in some form.

While we don’t know whether these activities will be the same as in New Leaf, New Horizons has mostly carried over the traditions of past games with subtle twists (like being able to grow pumpkins on Halloween in addition to the festivities). Expect Toy Day and Turkey Day to be grand affairs when they arrive in-game.

With real-life Thanksgiving approaching fast (November 26), expect a new update by mid-November. While we don’t know exactly what it’ll contain, there’s sure to be more wholesome adventures just over the horizon.