Ask Us Anything About Xbox Series X And S

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: November 6, 2020 at 3:30 am -
Photo: Microsoft

It’s Thursday, November 5, our Xbox Series X and S review is up, and the embargo has fallen. It’s time to ask us anything you want to know about the new Xboxen, and we’ll answer as best we can.

Three of us here at Kotaku have spent the past couple of weeks playing with Microsoft’s new hardware. Ari Notis and I have the Xbox Series X, while Stephen Totilo is sporting the compact and sporty Xbox Series S. For the next hour, we’ll be as many questions as we can. Submit yours below.

