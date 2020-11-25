See Games Differently

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update Adds 60 FPS Option To All Next-Gen Consoles

1

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: November 26, 2020 at 6:55 am -
Filed to:assassins creed
assassins creed valhallaframeratepatchupdate
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update Adds 60 FPS Option To All Next-Gen Consoles
Screenshot: Ubisoft

The next Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update, dropping tomorrow, introduces an option to play the game in 60 fps across all next-gen platforms. While the game was already nearing that mark on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S previously hovered around 30 fps, making this a pretty big deal for the budget console.

Similar to other next-gen games, Valhalla will take cues from its PC counterpart by allowing players to choose between focusing on Performance or Visual Quality in the options. The former adapts the settings for 60 fps gameplay while the latter runs the game with maximum resolution and graphic settings at 30 fps.

Ubisoft’s official breakdown of the Valhalla update details every change heading to the game tomorrow as well as the various deployment times and file sizes players can expect on all platforms. Some of the adjustments, like “improved disguise behaviour in distrust zones” and an increase to the radius and length of Odin’s Sight, appear to make stealth more viable. Allies should be more helpful, too.

Oh and, apparently, dogs won’t levitate when Eivor tries to pet them anymore, which could be a good or bad thing depending on how you feel about floating canines.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Xbox Series X launch day, also the launch day of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla…
    Obviously JB Hifi doesn’t open until later in the day, so I’m up early, having pre-downloaded Valhalla on my One X. Plus when I get the series X it’s another hour or so for downloads and updates, so I’m about two or three hours into Valhalla on oneX when I see the series X version in all its 60fps wonder, and…

    The image quality is way down on the oneX – textures look blurry (maybe lower res?) But a 60fps frame rate – sort of – excessive tearing everywhere…

    What a launch day: Destiny 2, not updated yet but loads very fast… still a long wait for most other updates – Borderlands 3 looked good I guess.

    What this Valhalla update might reveal is what the actual strengths and weaknesses of the consoles are (and this particular software). I think oneX is the king of 4K at 30fps for its power; dropping seriesX down to 30fps to get that same experience will just feel odd. And 60fps without tearing… if the series X cannot do that (but PS5 apparently can) then WTF?

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.