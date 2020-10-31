Bad Cat!

This week we see just how accurate London in Watch Dogs Legion actually is, find out which big games are getting delayed, listen to some terrible Halloween sex sounds, explore a strange house in VR and meet a bad cat. A very bad cat.

As always, Nathan does a great job reporting and explaining a situation on Twitch that otherwise I would have no idea about.

I’m surprised Watch Dogs Legion created such an accurate London. It’s not perfect, but incredibly close in a lot of ways.

In a few months, someone will have made a full-on horror game built in a digital version of this wild house and I can’t wait.

Maybe the best Resident Evil 2 mod. pic.twitter.com/7M4xA5sHcv — Klara Sjöberg (@klara_sjo) October 27, 2020

This mod is funny. Then you click the video and hear the music and realise it’s fucking hilarious.

This tape is disgusting $1 pic.twitter.com/JKGspcoEii — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) October 28, 2020

This is a lot more erotic than the Arbor Day sex tape I bought last year...

this is insane pic.twitter.com/KogLC9rpEy — pj harvey keitel (@scott4listener) October 29, 2020

I have so many questions... SO many questions.

