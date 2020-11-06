Ball Guy Haunts Pokémon Trading Card Game

Remember the Ball Guy from Pokémon Sword and Shield? He’s back! In card form.

There is a Ball Guy card in the new set in Japanhttps://t.co/wf6xoO2s3U pic.twitter.com/IE37Bz0mKE — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) November 6, 2020

This card is part of the Pokémon trading card game’s upcoming “Shiny Star V” expansion, which launches in Japan on November 20. I’m honestly horrified; just look at his knees! Why are they so realistic?!

As if there wasn’t enough going on in the world, I have to deal with this now? Excuse me while I go lie down for a bit.