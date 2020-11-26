Save Up To $1,300 With Razer’s Black Friday Deals

Black Friday 2020 is upon us, so it’s time to grab a bargain on some LED-clad gaming laptops and accessories. Razer are running some exclusive “Cyber Weekend” deals directly through their webstore, while Amazon is offering some big savings on Razer products. We’re talking almost $1,300 off gaming laptops big.

Across the two retailers, there’s a pretty good range of Razer items on sale, from gaming laptops to keyboards, headphones and gaming mice. If you want to make use of the Black Friday sales to pick up some more parts for your gaming PC, there are a fair few tech deals going on that you should check out too.

Razer’s Exclusive Black Friday deals

Razer are offering some decent direct deals as a part of the Cyber Weekend sales. These deals will be running from Black Friday until Cyber Monday, ending at 12am (PST) on December 1. You can find all of their available Cyber Weekend deals here.

These are some of the Razer deals that are available now:

Other Razer Black Friday deals

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.