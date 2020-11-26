Save Up To $1,300 With Razer’s Black Friday Deals

Black Friday 2020 is upon us, so it’s time to grab a bargain on some LED-clad gaming laptops and accessories. Razer are running some exclusive “Cyber Weekend” deals directly through their webstore, while Amazon is offering some big savings on Razer products. We’re talking almost $1,300 off gaming laptops big.
Across the two retailers, there’s a pretty good range of Razer items on sale, from gaming laptops to keyboards, headphones and gaming mice. If you want to make use of the Black Friday sales to pick up some more parts for your gaming PC, there are a fair few tech deals going on that you should check out too.
Razer’s Exclusive Black Friday deals
Razer are offering some decent direct deals as a part of the Cyber Weekend sales. These deals will be running from Black Friday until Cyber Monday, ending at 12am (PST) on December 1. You can find all of their available Cyber Weekend deals here.
These are some of the Razer deals that are available now:
- 50% off the Razer Junglecat
- 30% off the Razer Mamba Wireless
- 24% off the Razer BlackWidow Elite
- Up to $300 off selected Razer Blade Gaming Laptops
- 33% off the Razer Huntsman (Quartz)
- $100 off the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (Quartz)
Other Razer Black Friday deals
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 15.6" 300Hz Full HD Gaming Laptop 1TB – now $3,599.25 (down from $4,899)
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Optical Gaming Keyboard – now $167.30 (down from $226)
- Razer Blade 15.6-inch FHD Matte (1920x1080) GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop – now $2,324.25 (down from $3,399)
- Razer Blade 15.6-inch FHD Matte (1920x1080) RTX 2070 Gaming Laptop – now $2,785.60 (down from $4,099)
- Razer Kraken X USB Digital Surround Sound Gaming Headset – now $64.97 (down from $99.95)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 120Hz FHD Gaming Laptop – now $2,324.25 (down from $3,749)
- Razer Viper Mini Chroma RGB Optical Wired Gaming Mouse – now $44.85 (down from $50.18)
- BlackWidow Chroma Green Switch Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $130.00 (down from $219.95)
- Razer Ornata V2 - Mecha-Membrane US Layout Gaming Keyboard – now $109.85 (down from $157.18)
- Razer Kraken - Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset (Green) – now $83.30 (down from $169)
- Razer Naga Trinity Chroma MMO Gaming Mouse – now $104.14 (down from $128.27)
- Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard – now $128.69 (down from $169.16)
- Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $127 (down from $177.56)
- Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse– now $74.51 (down from $99.91)
- Razer AU Kraken Wired Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink) – now $67.72 (down from $84.62)
- Razer AU Kraken Wired Gaming Headset (Black) – now $72.80 (down from $103.30)
- Razer Basilisk V2 Ergonomic Wired Gaming Mouse (Black) – now $64.35 (down from $95.18)
