Burger King Trades Buns For More Meat

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: November 19, 2020 at 10:00 pm -
Filed to:burgers
japan
As video game news site Famitsu.com reports, Burger King is rolling out a new limited-time “Extreme” burger in Japan.

Called Extreme Chou (超, meaning “super”, “ultra” or “extreme”) One Pound Beef Burger, the 510 gram burger features four beef patties and no buns, clocking in 1,236 kcal.

Priced at 1,400 yen ($US13.44 ($18)), the burger will only be available between November 20 and December 3 in Japan. Those who order the burger will get a sticker that reads, “I did it. Extreme Chou One Pound Beef Burger.” 

This isn’t the first all-meat no-bun burger, either, and over the years, we’ve seen a variety of non-bun burgers, whether that’s Camembert cheese, tomato slices, or ramen noodles for buns.

