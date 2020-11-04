Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is 40GB Bigger On Next-Gen Consoles

Call of Duty games are routinely some of the biggest you can download on console, and this year’s Black Ops: Cold War is continuing that trend, especially on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Today, Activision revealed how much space you’ll need on each console’s hard drive to pre-load the game:

PlayStation 4: 95GB PlayStation 5: 133GB Xbox One: 93GB Xbox Series X|S: 136GB

That’s a lot, especially on next-gen consoles. At approximately 40GB more on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the difference is nearly as much as the entirety of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was previously revealed to weigh in at 50GB.

Fortunately, there are some options to try to limit the damage. “Console players can choose to uninstall specific game mode packs, such as for Campaign or Zombies, in order to reduce the game’s overall file size,” Activision wrote.

On PC, players have even more options, being able to forgo everything but multiplayer for an install of only 35GB, or ditch ultra graphics for just 82GB total. (The game’s official PC specs, however, recommend keeping a whopping 250GB free if you want to download all of the bells and whistles).

And this is to say nothing of how big the game may eventually get. When Call of Duty Modern Warfare launched on PS4 it was only 60GB. It’s now much, much more than that.