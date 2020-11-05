Capcom Hit By Cyber Attack, Group Claims To Have Stolen 1TB Of Employee & Customer Data

On November 2, Capcom’s servers were brought down by “unauthorised access carried out by a third party”.

As Bleeping Computer report, the group claiming responsibility for the attack say they downloaded around 1TB of data, containing everything from employee’s visa records to customer bank details to “proprietary Business information”.

Capcom, in their own statement, say “at present there is no indication that any customer information was breached”, while adding they are “consulting with the police as well as other related authorities” on both the breach and attempts to restore their servers.

Here’s Capcom’s statement in full: