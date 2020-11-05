Capcom Hit By Cyber Attack, Group Claims To Have Stolen 1TB Of Employee & Customer Data

On November 2, Capcom’s servers were brought down by “unauthorised access carried out by a third party”.
As Bleeping Computer report, the group claiming responsibility for the attack say they downloaded around 1TB of data, containing everything from employee’s visa records to customer bank details to “proprietary Business information”.
Capcom, in their own statement, say “at present there is no indication that any customer information was breached”, while adding they are “consulting with the police as well as other related authorities” on both the breach and attempts to restore their servers.
Here’s Capcom’s statement in full:
Beginning in the early morning hours of November 2, 2020 some of the Capcom Group networks experienced issues that affected access to certain systems, including email and file servers. The company has confirmed that this was due to unauthorised access carried out by a third party, and that it has halted some operations of its internal networks as of November 2. Capcom expressed its deepest regret for any inconvenience this may cause to its various stakeholders. Further, it stated that at present there is no indication that any customer information was breached. This incident has not affected connections for playing the company’s games online or access to its various websites.
Presently, Capcom is consulting with the police as well as other related authorities while both carrying out an investigation and taking measures to restore its systems. The company will continue to offer relevant updates as the facts become clear, via its websites and other means.
