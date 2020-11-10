Turn Up These Headphone Deals On Offer During Click Frenzy

We’re in full Click Frenzy mode with deals flying left, right and centre. Catch, in particular, is offering some very nice bargains on a huge range of headphones. To help you sort through the mountain of deals, here are five of the best headphones deals going right now.

If what you want in a pair of headphones is style and quality, the Beats Solo Pros are some of the best on the market. The Beats brand hasn’t always been lauded for sound quality but since Apple has offered its input, it’s definitely upped the ante on that aspect and it shows with the Solo Pros.

These aren't the only Beats headphones with an impressive discount. You can also grab a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for $246, instead of the usual $398.

Sony's WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones have made many top product lists thanks to both their comfort and quality. The difference between these and the Beats Solo Pros will mostly come down to preference and which one fits nicer around your head.

If silver isn't your colour, you can also get these headphones in black.

If you're not an over-the-ear headphones type of person, you you grab a very nice bargain on Sol Republic's Amps Air+ wireless earbuds. They've been slashed by $150, so you'll only be paying $149 for them. The package includes a charging case, along with four different sets of ear-tips. The earbuds also work with any Bluetooth 5.0 enabled devices.

If $50 is all you're willing to spend but you also want noise-cancelling headphones, it's not totally impossible. Sony's entry-level MDRZX110NCs are available for just $49 and will block out a decent amount of noise for such a budget product.

If you're on the look out for a great pair of noise cancelling headphones, Bose's QuietComfort 35 II's come with three levels of noise cancelling, so you can finally get the peace and quiet that you need. During Click Frenzy, these headphones have been slashed by $144, so you'll only be paying $355 for them. As far as deals go, that's not too shabby.

When it comes to headphones, it's easy to understand why Audio-Technica are a trusted brand. These wireless headphones come with Audio-Technica's Pure Digital Drive system, which helps to maintain sound quality by keeping the audio signal completely digital from source to driver.

Sennheiser's Urbanite XL headphones are designed for those who absolutely love bass heavy music. What makes them worthwhile is that they don't sacrifice audio quality for the sake of bass boosting. With the Click Frenzy deal, you'll be able to save $202 off the usual $499 price tag.

