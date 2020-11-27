See Games Differently

Crusader Kings III’s New Ruler Designer Is, Ahem, Very Nice

2

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: November 27, 2020 at 11:00 am
Screenshot: Kotaku

Crusader Kings III got a free update this week, introducing a new “ruler designer” that lets you completely customise the leader you begin the game with. From their beards to their sexuality to their statistics.

It’s all very personal and cool, but let’s just focus on those statistics for a second, which can be pushed way higher than characters would normally achieve in the game.

Screenshot: Kotaku Screenshot: Kotaku
Screenshot: Kotaku Screenshot: Kotaku

Screenshot: Kotaku Screenshot: Kotaku

Nice.

Thanks @mickssecretlair!

MORE CRUSADER KINGS III:

Crusader Kings III: The Kotaku Review

Crusader Kings III is a game that takes in 600 years of human history, from the 9th century through to the 15th, with all the geopolitical conflict, religious turmoil and interpersonal struggles that went along with it. So…where do we even begin with this game, let along this review?

Read more

Crusader Kings 3’s Loading Screens Are Masterpieces

Paradox’s grand strategy games have always had loading screen art — something you see a lot of over the months/years you play these games — that can best be described as “functional”. Crusader Kings III throws that tradition straight off the parapet with some absolutely gorgeous works of art by...

Read more

Tips For Playing Crusader Kings III

Oh boy. Oh boy. Where to even begin with this. How about…we try something new.

Read more

Crusader Kings III’s Cucumber King Is Not A Kinslayer, And You Can No Longer Mistake Your Infant Child For A Serial Killer

That’s right, it’s Crusader Kings III patch notes time.

Read more

Comments

  • I see the age slider can go further to the left. Can you make a period accurate 8 – 11 year old king and have them actually appear as such? Of course, making a Joffrey just so he can choke on a pie would be in a bit of bad taste.

    Reply
