Crusader Kings III’s New Ruler Designer Is, Ahem, Very Nice

Crusader Kings III got a free update this week, introducing a new “ruler designer” that lets you completely customise the leader you begin the game with. From their beards to their sexuality to their statistics.
It’s all very personal and cool, but let’s just focus on those statistics for a second, which can be pushed way higher than characters would normally achieve in the game.
Nice.
Thanks @mickssecretlair!
