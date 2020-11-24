Custom Gundam Paint Job Looks Like Stained Glass

Over the years, we’ve seen an array of custom Gundam models. This, however, has to be one of the best.
Gundam model builder Sui transformed a Nu Gundam Clear Version kit by painting the edges of the clear armour black. Sui then painted the parts with water-based clear paint, keeping the necessary transparency to give the model a stained-glass-like effect.
Below you can see before and after photos.
#これがこうなってこうじゃ
何度でも見て???? pic.twitter.com/SUrwgmoK1g
— Sui (@sui4121) November 16, 2020
The result is very impressive.
【追加③】#元キットと比べてみましょう pic.twitter.com/KeKIhiZQDl
— Sui (@sui4121) June 15, 2018
Previously, Sui entered this work in the Gunpla Builders World Cup 2018 and was a finalist in the Japan competition.
【追加④】
この前コアファイターの撮影したときに、新しい撮影環境で撮影したらとてもいい感じになったので、追加しときます！ pic.twitter.com/bMZ4pF9upZ
— Sui (@sui4121) October 15, 2018
【追加①】横、後ろとアップ pic.twitter.com/ukZrYCokEF
— Sui (@sui4121) June 10, 2018
No wonder. This is fantastic! Follow Sui on Twitter for more Gundam models.
