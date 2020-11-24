See Games Differently

Custom Gundam Paint Job Looks Like Stained Glass

Brian Ashcraft

Published 36 mins ago: November 24, 2020 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:gundam
japan
Custom Gundam Paint Job Looks Like Stained Glass

Over the years, we’ve seen an array of custom Gundam models. This, however, has to be one of the best.

Gundam model builder Sui transformed a Nu Gundam Clear Version kit by painting the edges of the clear armour black. Sui then painted the parts with water-based clear paint, keeping the necessary transparency to give the model a stained-glass-like effect.

Below you can see before and after photos.

The result is very impressive.

Previously, Sui entered this work in the Gunpla Builders World Cup 2018 and was a finalist in the Japan competition.

No wonder. This is fantastic! Follow Sui on Twitter for more Gundam models. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.