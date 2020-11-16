See Games Differently

Cute Animal Crossing Clothing To Wear At Home

Brian Ashcraft

Published 39 mins ago: November 16, 2020 at 10:38 pm -
Filed to:animal crossing
japan
Cute Animal Crossing Clothing To Wear At Home
Photo: gelatopique

It’s 2020. People are staying home for obvious reasons. But! That doesn’t mean we should forgo looking absolutely adorable.

Japanese clothing brand Gelato Pique is releasing a line of Animal Crossing loungewear because it’s safer to stay to be cute at home. Included are sets of character-themed hoodies and shorts, a hooded blanket with ears, and the best Tom Nook slippers I’ve ever seen.

Photo: gelatopique Photo: gelatopique
Photo: gelatopique Photo: gelatopique
Photo: gelatopique Photo: gelatopique
Photo: gelatopique Photo: gelatopique
Photo: gelatopique Photo: gelatopique

Photo: gelatopique Photo: gelatopique

These outfits look as cosy as Animal Crossing itself! Orders start online on November 18 in Japan. 

Gelato Pique does have an American online shop, but the website isn’t promoting the Animal Crossing collection. There is a nice Snoopy one, though. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.