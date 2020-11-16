Cute Animal Crossing Clothing To Wear At Home

It’s 2020. People are staying home for obvious reasons. But! That doesn’t mean we should forgo looking absolutely adorable.

Japanese clothing brand Gelato Pique is releasing a line of Animal Crossing loungewear because it’s safer to stay to be cute at home. Included are sets of character-themed hoodies and shorts, a hooded blanket with ears, and the best Tom Nook slippers I’ve ever seen.

Photo: gelatopique

These outfits look as cosy as Animal Crossing itself! Orders start online on November 18 in Japan.

Gelato Pique does have an American online shop, but the website isn’t promoting the Animal Crossing collection. There is a nice Snoopy one, though.