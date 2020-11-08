Yet Another Game Delays Into 2021 To Dodge Cyberpunk 2077

Things have gotten a little awkward for The Medium. But with Cyberpunk 2077 launching in the same week and the continued impact of COVID-19, the studio has decided a delay into 2021 is the best course of action.

The studio announced over the weekend that the game has been postponed to January 28, 2021, giving the Polish studio almost two months to keep working on the Xbox Series X console exclusive.

In a statement posted on Twitter, developers Bloober Team cited “the COVID-19 situation in Poland” and “the current schedule of other games on the market”. Or to put it in blunter terms that other studios have used: it’s probably a really bad idea to launch on the same week as Cyberpunk 2077, let alone the same day.

“The additional development time will allow us to add further polish, ensuring we deliver our innovative, genre-pushing vision of interactive psychological horror,” the statement said.

The statement didn’t touch on the Refused Classification rating for The Medium, which would prevent the game’s release in Australia if not rectified. Of course, we’re still in the air as to how much of an RC rating The Medium actually received — it could be a genuine problem with the game’s brand of psychological horror, or an RC rating because someone screwed up a box on the online International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) ratings form.

The Medium was set to be one of the few 2020 console exclusives for the Xbox Series X, and the biggest budget project from the makers of >observer and Layers of Fear. It’s still launching pretty close to the consoles, though. Thanks to demand, some people aren’t scheduled to get their Xbox Series X (or PS5) until January anyway.