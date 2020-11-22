Here’s Cyberpunk 2077’s New PC And RTX Specs

Cyberpunk 2077 is only a couple of weeks away, and it’s already looking gorgeous. Night City looks its best with ray tracing turned up to the max, however, and CD Projekt Red has got a new set of recommended specs for the best Cyberpunk 2077 RTX experience.

The specs were released as part of a new Cyberpunk 2077 montage, released in conjunction with Nvidia. The video, embedded below, includes a new developer interview as well as a look at Night City with ray traced ambient occlusion, shadows, diffuse illumination and ray traced reflections. It’s mostly a technical developer chat, touching on the implementation of ray tracing and technologies like deep learning super sampling (DLSS), which has worked so well in games like Death Stranding and Control.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s minimum spec hasn’t changed — you’ll still need an i5-3570K or FX-8310 with a GTX 780, and ideally an SSD — but the recommended GPU now is an RTX 3070. With Cyberpunk 2077‘s RTX effects disabled, Nvidia says the game should run at 4K/Ultra with an RTX 2080 Super or an RTX 3070.

If ray tracing is enabled at ultra settings, Nvidia says the RTX 3070 should handle Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p. It doesn’t make any suggestions for medium or lower/customised RT settings at 4K, but it does note that Cyberpunk needs 10GB of VRAM at 4K (with ray tracing at Ultra).

Cyberpunk 2077 will support DLSS as well, which you imagine would be a necessity for running the game at 4K with ray tracing. One positive here for AMD owners: if the RTX 3070 is sufficient to run Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K/Ultra settings, then the RX 6800 and 6800 XT should have no problems hitting the same target.

AMD hasn’t explicitly spoken about their support of Cyberpunk 2077 yet, but CD Projekt Red advised earlier this year that all of its ray tracing techniques use DirectX 12 Ultimate. That means Cyberpunk 2077‘s ray tracing should work on AMD cards, although you’ll have to make some serious compromises based on recent testing.

You can watch the new gameplay montage and developer interview below. Cyberpunk 2077 is out in 20 days; it’s coming out on all platforms, and you can order the game directly from CD Projekt Red as well. We’ll have our own impressions and a full review locally as well, when embargoes allow.