Dawn Of The Final Day

Ash Parrish

Published 2 hours ago: November 4, 2020 at 2:30 am -
Filed to:election 2020
While doomscrolling through Twitter the past few days, I noticed a lot of people making the same Majora’s Mask joke. Today does feel like the Final Day, doesn’t it? Either the moon will crash into the Earth, or the clock will reset and Americans will have another chance to maybe get it right this time. Problem is, we can’t depend on a deus ex ocarina to save us. It’s up to us,;we all we got.

If you’re American, and you haven’t yet: Go vote.

Please.

The fate of Termina depends on you.

As for me, I’m heading to the Milk Bar for a much needed drink.

24 hours remain.

