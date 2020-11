Demon’s Souls Demons, Ranked

Demon’s Souls gets pretty creative with its bosses compared to the games that came after it, both in terms of gameplay and aesthetics, so here’s how I think they rank from best to worst based on various criteria:

Old Monk Storm King Adjudicator Flamelurker Dragon God Maiden Astraea Old Hero Fool’s Idol Old King Allant Phalanx Tower Knight Penetrator Armour Spider Maneater Dirty Colossus Leechmonger Vanguard

And thus was the world mended.