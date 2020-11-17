Destiny 2 Will Be Stadia’s First Actually Free-To-Play Game

Destiny 2‘s base game will be free to anyone with an internet connection and access to a Chrome browser through Stadia starting November 19, Google announced today.

Called Destiny 2: New Light, free-to-play Destiny lets players explore all of the game’s locations and participate in a number of multiplayer activities like Crucible matches and strike playlist missions. Last week, Bungie revamped the game’s introductory missions with a new story and tutorials to help onboard players better, and having played through it myself I can say it’s a much better and more natural entry point into the Destiny-verse than has existed in the series game for years (minus all of the planets and campaign missions that just got vaulted with the release of Beyond Light).

Destiny 2: The Collection was one of the big games Stadia launched with a year ago. Unlike most games on the video game streaming platform, which need to be purchased individually, it could be accessed at no extra charge as one of the “free” games included in a paid Stadia Pro membership. The Collection included both the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions, letting players stream the entirety of Destiny 2.

November 19, however, will mark the first time that the game’s free-to-play version, which has been available on consoles and PC for a while, will be accessible to Stadia users. Google launched the free version of Stadia, which lets anyone with a Gmail account stream games at 1080p, earlier this year, so once Destiny 2: New Light is on the platform, it’ll be the first truly free-to-play game you can stream on it. Hopefully it’s not the last. Warframe would also be great to have on Stadia.