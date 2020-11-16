See Games Differently

DOSBox Is Getting A Fancier, More Modern Version

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: November 16, 2020 at 2:40 pm -
Filed to:dosbox
dosbox pure
DOSBox Is Getting A Fancier, More Modern Version
Image: DOSBox Pure

DOSBox, long the best way to play old PC games on a modern system, has its quirks. But a new take on the open-source platform, due later this year, promises to make a lot of things just that little bit easier.

It’s being made by developer Bernhard Schelling, who says he’ll be “aiming for simplicity and ease of use”. Here’s a trailer where he runs through some of the key features of this new version, called DOSBox Pure:

Some of those features include the introduction of stuff like being able to run a game directly from its zip file (including mounting CD images straight from zip files) and full support for controllers.

It’s (hopefully) coming at the end of the year.

When it hits, if you’re after some old PC games, I know exactly where you can start looking:

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.