A Drawn To Life Sequel Is Coming To Nintendo Switch, PC And Mobile In December

Drawn to Life was a sleeper hit from the Nintendo DS era and featured one of the coolest mechanics in touch gaming: the ability to draw your own hero and play them within the game. It was a simple mechanic, but for a generation of impressionable kids it left an important mark. Drawn to Life was an awesome game and a childhood favourite of many. The good news is after a long decade, Drawn to Life is back.

A new sequel, titled Two Realms, was uncovered by Gematsu when the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee lodged ratings for the game. After the leak a full announcement trailer was released, showcasing the glorious return of the Raposa and their mystery hero. It’s coming to Nintendo Switch and PC this December, with a mobile port also on the way.

According to Gematsu, it’s set to cost $US9.99 ($13.70) on Nintendo Switch and PC, and $4.99 ($6.85) on mobile. While the reason for this pricing isn’t exactly clear, it’s likely Two Realms will be a shorter game using the core mechanics and world of Drawn to Life rather than a fully-fledged RPG sequel. Still, seeing the franchise return is an absolute delight.

The Two Realms trailer shows off brand new worlds to explore, the return of the hero creation system (with a bunch of cool-looking upgrades) and neat 2D platforming segments, so there’ll be plenty of familiar features for fans of the franchise.

READ MORE The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

“We’re unearthing the beloved and groundbreaking Drawn to Life franchise with a new version created for a new generation of gamers and platforms,” Neil Ralley, 505 Games President said in a press release for the game. “It’s been over a decade since the previous title so we can’t wait for new players and long-time fans to get their hands on Drawn to Life: Two Realms.”

Regardless of concerns about its planned pricing, Drawn to Life is back and it’s great to see the franchise get some love in the modern gen.

You can check out the new announcement trailer below:

Drawn to Life: Two Realms is set to launch on December 7, 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile. The age of heroes is nigh.