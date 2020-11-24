Fallout 76’s Steel Dawn Update Drops Early After Patch Locks Xbox Players Out Of The Game

Surprise! Fallout 76‘s big new Steel Dawn update, bringing the Brotherhood of Steel back to Appalachia, is dropping a week early. That’s thanks in part to a patch that accidentally went out ahead of schedule for Xbox and Windows 10 players, which ended up locking them out of the game.

Earlier today, some players on Twitter and Reddit started reporting a mysterious 13.92GB update that, once downloaded, told them their game client was out of date and prevented them from re-launching Fallout 76. It turns out they were getting the Steel Dawn update early, but because it wasn’t set to go live until December 1, they were unable to play.

#Fallout76 surprise! We are taking the service down at 4pm EST, and when we come back update 24 with #SteelDawn and #FalloutShelters will be live. ETA 10pm EST. Happy Thanksgiving for those of us stateside! Keep an eye on @Fallout for more details. pic.twitter.com/SV7pjvMERC — Jeff Gardiner ???????? (@jg93) November 24, 2020

“We immediately began investigating ways we could get our Xbox players back in-game as soon as possible,” Bethesda announced this afternoon over on the game’s website. “However, in our discussions, all of us at Bethesda Game Studios felt the best way to resolve this was to release the update for everyone.”

As a result, servers for the game went offline for everyone for maintenance starting at 4:00 p.m. ET, with a downtime of around six hours expected. When the game comes back up later tonight (assuming nothing breaks), players will get to dip into Steel Dawn’s new questline and Shelter system ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break.

“We’d like to apologise to our Xbox players for any confusion today’s issue caused, but we hope that everyone in the Fallout 76 community is as excited as we are to dive into Steel Dawn ahead of schedule,” Bethesda wrote.

This is one Fallout 76 bug that’s certainly worked out in players’ favour.